Jefferies Group Comments on Apollo Global Management, LLC’s Q4 2016 Earnings (APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their Q4 2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q1 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $660.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 160.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Vetr raised Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) traded down 0.93% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 345,050 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.27. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $21.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.6% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,560,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after buying an additional 437,561 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,197,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 107.8% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,598,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,628,000 after buying an additional 3,422,692 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 49,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $987,653.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company operates through three segments: Private equity, Credit and Real estate.

