Jefferies Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ICON PLC (ICLR)

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q4 2016 earnings estimates for ICON PLC in a research note issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for ICON PLC’s Q1 2017 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised ICON PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered ICON PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised ICON PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Avondale Partners raised ICON PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) traded up 1.27% on Thursday, reaching $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 217,070 shares. ICON PLC has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $85.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67.

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICON PLC had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in ICON PLC by 1,102.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 959,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after buying an additional 879,609 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ICON PLC by 59.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,364,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,521,000 after buying an additional 878,007 shares during the period. Perkins Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ICON PLC by 1,003.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 729,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after buying an additional 663,487 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,644,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ICON PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,904,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON PLC

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

