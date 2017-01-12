Jefferies Group Boosts Ophir Energy Plc (OPHR) Price Target to GBX 105

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Group from GBX 88 ($1.07) to GBX 105 ($1.28) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OPHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ophir Energy Plc to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 105 ($1.28) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Ophir Energy Plc from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Ophir Energy Plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.16) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.52) price target on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 98.82 ($1.20).

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) opened at 95.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.08. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 668.78 million. Ophir Energy Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 63.49 and a 52 week high of GBX 103.41.

In related news, insider Bill Higgs purchased 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,486.94 ($1,808.27). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) Rouse purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £118,800 ($144,472.82).

Ophir Energy Plc Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa. The principal activity of the Company is the development of offshore and deepwater oil and gas exploration assets. The Company’s geographical segments are Africa, Asia and are head-quartered in London, United Kingdom.

