Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJC.A) PT Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (TSE:PJC.A) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock.

PJC.A has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC in a research report on Monday. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Dundee Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.33.

About Jean Coutu Group PJC

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in franchising pharmacy chains. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and generic drugs. Within the franchising segment, the Company carries on the franchising activity under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Jean Coutu Sante and PJC Jean Coutu Sante Beaute; operates approximately two distribution centers, and coordinates various other services for its franchisees.

