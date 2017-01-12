Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (JAGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. is an animal health company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing gastrointestinal products for companion and production animals. Its pipeline of prescription drug product includes Canalevia(TM), species-specific formulations of crofelemer, Virend and species-specific formulations of NP-500. The Company’s non-prescription products comprises of Neonorm(TM) Calf and species-specific formulations of Neonorm. Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of Jaguar Animal Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) traded down 0.77% on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,172 shares. The firm’s market cap is $8.14 million. Jaguar Animal Health has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

About Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc is an animal health company focused on developing and commercializing gastrointestinal products for companion and production animals, and horses. The Company is developing a formulation of a Croton lechleri product for the treatment of ulcers in horses. It is developing a pipeline of prescription drug product candidates and non-prescription (non-drug) products.

