Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Receives $51.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. MKM Partners set a $57.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) opened at 57.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post $3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $873,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,414.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEC. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

