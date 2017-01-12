Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,567,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 858,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,934,000 after buying an additional 253,068 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,935,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,468,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,641,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,762,000 after buying an additional 124,664 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) traded down 0.40% during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 80,544 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.49. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $91.34.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company earned $345 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.65 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

