J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 259 ($3.15) target price on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.16) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.10) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.16) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.41) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 257.13 ($3.13).

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) traded down 0.61% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 259.80. 15,181,760 shares of the company were exchanged. J Sainsbury plc has a 52-week low of GBX 211.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 294.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.99. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.07 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Ed Barker sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.86), for a total transaction of £45,801.50 ($55,699.26).

J Sainsbury plc Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

