J P Morgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reiterated their hold rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Vetr upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.76 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.39.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.96% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.24. 21,301,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $308.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.54.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business earned $25.50 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 25,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,717,954.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,578,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 11.9% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 67,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 15,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

