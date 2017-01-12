J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 (GVDBF)

GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 (NASDAQ:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,350.00.
GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 (NASDAQ:GVDBF) opened at 1842.33 on Thursday. GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 has a 12 month low of $1,714.32 and a 12 month high of $2,138.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,782.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,966.76.
Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.