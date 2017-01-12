J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Receives Buy Rating from FBR & Co

FBR & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Wednesday. FBR & Co currently has a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr raised J P Morgan Chase & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.89 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.39.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.96% on Wednesday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,263,223 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.54. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business earned $25.50 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In related news, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $278,616.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $144,893.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 30.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

