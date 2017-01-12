J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. upped their target price on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Vetr upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.76 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.39.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.96% on Wednesday, hitting $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,301,168 shares. The stock has a market cap of $308.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.54. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In related news, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.5% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

