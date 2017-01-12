Ironwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Innophos Holdings makes up about 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Innophos Holdings worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innophos Holdings by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,849,000 after buying an additional 128,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innophos Holdings by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,259,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innophos Holdings by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innophos Holdings by 48.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,685,000 after buying an additional 238,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Innophos Holdings by 56.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 331,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 118,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 152,944 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $57.42.

Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.04 million. Innophos Holdings had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPHS. Sidoti cut Innophos Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innophos Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innophos Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Innophos Holdings Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc is a producer of nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care and industrial end markets. The Company also provides bioactive mineral and nutritional ingredients. Its segments include Specialty Phosphates US & Canada, Specialty Phosphates Mexico, and GTSP & Other.

