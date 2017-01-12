Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1,714,000 Stake in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 257,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 48,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 6.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 0.39% during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,286,613 shares. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock’s market cap is $118.72 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Schlumberger N.V. had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Schlumberger N.V. from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Thursday. Vetr upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.37 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger N.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 46,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $3,982,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,391. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

