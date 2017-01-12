Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) opened at 12.55 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

In other news, insider Jack Connelly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $222,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment.

