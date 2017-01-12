Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) opened at 12.32 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania income taxes and, where possible under local law, local income and personal property taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

