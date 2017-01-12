Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $109,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) opened at 678.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $637.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $672.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $502.01 and a 52 week high of $727.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $753.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $729.16.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.50, for a total transaction of $177,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,502,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

