Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) CMO David Shapiro Sells 1,565 Shares

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) CMO David Shapiro sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $165,905.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,517.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
David Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, David Shapiro sold 988 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $102,672.96.
- On Friday, December 2nd, David Shapiro sold 1,350 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $134,662.50.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) opened at 105.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average is $137.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.62 billion. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $177.93.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,287.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.97%. The company earned $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1051.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($15.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICPT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $332.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 30th. FBR & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.48.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $114,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 660.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.
