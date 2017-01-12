Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$100.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) opened at 94.35 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a Canada-based holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.

