Insulet Corporation (PODD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “INSULET CORPORATION is an innovative medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes. The Company’s OmniPod Insulin Management System is a revolutionary, discreet and easy-to-use insulin infusion system that features two easy-to-use components with no tubing and fully-automated cannula insertion. Through the OmniPod System, Insulet seeks to expand the use of continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII) therapy among people with insulin-dependent diabetes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research report on Sunday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Insulet Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) traded down 1.38% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 450,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The firm’s market cap is $2.30 billion.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Insulet Corporation had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 87.46%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post ($0.37) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Alpuche purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley A. Thomas purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Insulet Corporation by 113.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Insulet Corporation by 22.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 327,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insulet Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

About Insulet Corporation

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The OmniPod System consists of the OmniPod, a small, self-adhesive disposable tubeless OmniPod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

