Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Insight Enterprises an industry rank of 54 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,987,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,677,000 after buying an additional 68,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) traded down 11.99% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. 270,982 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.01. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $41.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a provider of hardware, software, Cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company consults, designs, implements and manages integrated information technology (IT) solutions for its clients. These solutions include services and products designed to support networking, collaboration, storage, security, Cloud, mobility, converged infrastructure and other advanced technologies.

