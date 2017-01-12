Insider Selling: Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) Director Sells $404,960.00 in Stock

Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD) Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $404,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,314.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Quadracci Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 69,182 shares of Quad Graphics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,787,662.88.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 24,324 shares of Quad Graphics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $687,882.72.

Shares of Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD) opened at 26.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. Quad Graphics, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm’s market cap is $1.34 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Quad Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Quad Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Quad Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a print and marketing services provider. The Company’s operating segments are the United States Print and Related Services, and International. The Company operates primarily in the commercial print portion of the printing industry as a printer of retail inserts, publications, catalogs, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products and global paper procurement.

