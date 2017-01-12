Insider Selling: Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Director Sells $1,270,672.88 in Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Director Marc Grondahl sold 63,092 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,270,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Grondahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Grondahl sold 46,251 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $925,945.02.

On Friday, January 6th, Marc Grondahl sold 52,591 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,055,501.37.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Grondahl sold 54,451 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,088.24.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marc Grondahl sold 75,197 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $1,509,955.76.

On Friday, December 30th, Marc Grondahl sold 60,669 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,217,020.14.

On Thursday, December 29th, Marc Grondahl sold 31,925 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $638,819.25.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Marc Grondahl sold 887 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $17,748.87.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Marc Grondahl sold 400 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $8,012.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Marc Grondahl sold 101,296 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $2,041,114.40.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Marc Grondahl sold 48,349 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,000,340.81.

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) opened at 20.48 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 485.81%. The company earned $87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,558,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,415,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 66.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 654,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 339.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after buying an additional 1,089,135 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $23,815,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

