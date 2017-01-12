Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) VP Sells $2,298,334.22 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) VP Paul G. Moulton sold 14,189 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $2,298,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,520,795.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 161.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.33 and its 200 day moving average is $157.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.85. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.57 and a 52-week high of $169.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company earned $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. now owns 13,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 7.8% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Market Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Efficient Market Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,075,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.65.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

