Insider Buying: Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) Director Buys $40,786.26 in Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZDGE) Director Howard S. Jonas bought 12,706 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,786.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,794.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Howard S. Jonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Howard S. Jonas bought 17,457 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $55,164.12.

On Friday, October 14th, Howard S. Jonas bought 25,871 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,145.25.

Zedge, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZDGE) opened at 3.13 on Thursday. Zedge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc is a provider of content distribution platforms, centered on self-expression, enabling both creators looking to promote their content and consumers utilizing such content to express their identity, feelings, tastes and interests. The Company’s platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free, ringtones, wallpapers, home screen application icons and notification sounds.

