Insider Buying: Riverstone Energy Ltd (RSE) Insider Purchases £268,000 in Stock

Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE) insider David M. Leuschen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($16.30) per share, with a total value of £268,000 ($325,915.12).
Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE) opened at 1355.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.31. Riverstone Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 719.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,355.00.
About Riverstone Energy
Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment Company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors.
