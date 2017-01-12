Insider Buying: PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) Director Acquires $76,000.00 in Stock

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Director Daniel B. Silvers purchased 5,000 shares of PICO Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,555.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) opened at 15.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. PICO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $351.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PICO Holdings during the second quarter worth about $6,702,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PICO Holdings by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of PICO Holdings by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PICO Holdings by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PICO Holdings during the second quarter worth about $368,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PICO Holdings

PICO Holdings, Inc (PICO) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Water Resource and Water Storage Operations; Real Estate Operations, and Corporate. PICO’s subsidiary, Vidler Water Company, Inc (Vidler), acquires and develops water resources and water storage operations in the southwestern United States, with assets and operations in Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.

