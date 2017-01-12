Infosys Limited (INFY) Position Held by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ maintained its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Infosys Limited were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 9.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 21.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 17.3% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 14.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,429,263 shares. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Infosys Limited had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm earned $2.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Infosys Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Pacific Crest reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys Limited in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Infosys Limited in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered Infosys Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

About Infosys Limited

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

