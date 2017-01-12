Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday. Vetr currently has $161.50 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. First Analysis lowered shares of Illumina from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $135.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and set a $137.50 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded up 0.36% on Wednesday, hitting $162.94. 995,470 shares of the company were exchanged. Illumina has a 52 week low of $119.37 and a 52 week high of $186.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company earned $607 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Vetr Inc.” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/illumina-inc-ilmn-upgraded-to-hold-by-vetr-inc/1150057.html.

In other news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $364,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,444,930.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $81,804.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 94.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 789 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) offers sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company’s products and services serve customers in a range of markets, enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings. The Company’s customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.