Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vetr raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.61 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 14th. CL King raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.84.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) opened at 162.35 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $119.37 and a 12 month high of $186.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm earned $607 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post $3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/illumina-inc-ilmn-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-evercore-isi/1149111.html.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $81,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,863,883.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 789 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 94.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $171,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) offers sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company’s products and services serve customers in a range of markets, enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings. The Company’s customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.