Ignyta, Inc. (RXDX) Shares Sold by SECOR Capital Advisors LP

SECOR Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ignyta, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,572 shares during the period. SECOR Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Ignyta worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ignyta during the third quarter valued at about $14,911,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Ignyta by 285.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ignyta by 20.0% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,032,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 338,794 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Ignyta by 50.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Ignyta by 38.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 758,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 210,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Ignyta, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded down 2.78% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,705 shares. Ignyta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s market capitalization is $218.67 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Ignyta, Inc. will post ($2.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ignyta, Inc. (RXDX) Shares Sold by SECOR Capital Advisors LP” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/ignyta-inc-rxdx-shares-sold-by-secor-capital-advisors-lp/1150577.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ignyta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ignyta in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ignyta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Ignyta Company Profile

Ignyta, Inc is an oncology biotechnology company. The Company focuses on an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. Its Rx is focused on discovering, in licensing or acquiring, then developing and commercializing molecularly targeted therapies that, sequentially or in combination, are foundational for eradicating residual disease.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ignyta, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyta Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyta Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.