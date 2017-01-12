Ideagen PLC (IDEA) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 78 ($0.95) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) traded down 1.45% on Monday, hitting GBX 68.00. 60,178 shares of the stock were exchanged. Ideagen PLC has a one year low of GBX 44.11 and a one year high of GBX 70.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 121.69 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.66.

Ideagen PLC Company Profile

Ideagen plc is engaged in the development and sale of information management software to businesses in various industries, and the provision of associated professional services and support. The Company is engaged in supplying governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions primarily to the healthcare, transport, aerospace and defense, manufacturing and financial services sectors.

