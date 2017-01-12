ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Shares Sold by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in ICU Medical by 3.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) opened at 138.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average is $131.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.34. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $154.80.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $97.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post $4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $289,332.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology and critical care applications. The Company’s product line includes needlefree connection devices, closed system transfer devices (CSTD), needlefree closed blood sampling systems, disposable pressure transducer systems and hemodynamic monitoring systems.

