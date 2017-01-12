ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of ICON PLC in a research report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.19. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON PLC’s FY2018 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of ICON PLC in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Avondale Partners upgraded ICON PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded ICON PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered ICON PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

ICON PLC to Post FY2017 Earnings of $5.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (ICLR)

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) opened at 82.20 on Wednesday. ICON PLC has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $85.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88.

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.14 million. ICON PLC had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in ICON PLC by 24.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ICON PLC by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Societe Generale purchased a new position in ICON PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Invictus RG increased its position in ICON PLC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ICON PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON PLC Company Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

