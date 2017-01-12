ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ICON PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $7.23 for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICLR. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised ICON PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $87.50) on shares of ICON PLC in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Avondale Partners raised ICON PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded ICON PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/icon-plc-forecasted-to-earn-fy2020-earnings-of-7-23-per-share-iclr/1150278.html.

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) traded up 1.58% during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 405,799 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. ICON PLC has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $85.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.67.

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICON PLC had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business earned $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ICON PLC during the second quarter valued at $8,622,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON PLC during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON PLC by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICON PLC during the second quarter valued at $2,890,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICON PLC during the second quarter valued at $1,931,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About ICON PLC

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

