IBM Retirement Fund Has $625,000 Stake in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion PLC were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegion PLC by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Allegion PLC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Allegion PLC by 655.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) traded up 0.64% during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 737,708 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $73.49.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company earned $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.67 million. Allegion PLC had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 327.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Allegion PLC’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allegion PLC in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allegion PLC in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Allegion PLC from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other news, insider Feng William Yu sold 11,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $750,679.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,433.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegion PLC

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. It operates through three segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Company’s products include door closers and controls, electronic security products, exit devices, time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, door and door frames (steel), electronic and biometric access control systems, locks, locksets and key systems, and other accessories.

