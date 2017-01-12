IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $43,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 185.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 798,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after buying an additional 519,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 76.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after buying an additional 293,617 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 544,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 271,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,809,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,408,000 after buying an additional 246,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) traded up 0.14% on Thursday, reaching $57.39. 668,405 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/ibm-retirement-fund-cuts-stake-in-jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec/1150691.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $873,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,414.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.