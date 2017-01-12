Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Position Raised by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) by 400.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntsman Corporation were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 83.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 319,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) traded up 0.40% during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 1,633,988 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.71. Huntsman Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business earned $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Huntsman Corporation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Huntsman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Huntsman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.51 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman Corporation from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other Huntsman Corporation news, insider Jon M. Huntsman sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $10,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,772 shares in the company, valued at $11,964,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntsman Corporation

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). It operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

