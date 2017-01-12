HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Booker Group Plc (BOK)

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Booker Group Plc (LON:BOK) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Booker Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on shares of Booker Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.43) target price on shares of Booker Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.61) target price on shares of Booker Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.43) target price on shares of Booker Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 197.33 ($2.40).

Booker Group Plc (LON:BOK) opened at 181.50 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.21 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.58. Booker Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 147.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 192.00.

About Booker Group Plc

Booker Group plc is a food wholesaler. The Company operates through wholesaling activities segment. The Company offers a range of grocery, tobacco, alcoholic products and other products. It comprises Booker Wholesale, Makro, Booker Direct, Classic Drinks, Ritter Courivaud, Chef Direct, Premier, Family Shopper, Budgens, Londis and Booker India.

