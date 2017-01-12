Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,243,381 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,530,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243,381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC were worth $19,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 24.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) opened at 9.59 on Thursday. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14.

MBT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

About Mobile TeleSystems OJSC

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

