Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $16,530,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International Corporation were worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $26,972,000. Princeton Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 142.6% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 247.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 144,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) opened at 85.20 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Crown Castle International Corporation had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm earned $992 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corporation will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Crown Castle International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $16,530,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/hsbc-holdings-plc-has-16530000-stake-in-crown-castle-international-corporation-cci/1149612.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown Castle International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.50 price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.97.

In other Crown Castle International Corporation news, VP Rob A. Fisher sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $157,226.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ari Q. Fitzgerald sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $276,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International Corporation

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.