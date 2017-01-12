Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in International Paper Company (IP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in International Paper Company were worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of International Paper Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Paper Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of International Paper Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) opened at 54.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $54.68.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. International Paper Company had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper Company will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. International Paper Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.52%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on International Paper Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Vetr raised International Paper Company from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.66 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $50.00 price target on International Paper Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded International Paper Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In other International Paper Company news, insider Thomas G. Kadien sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $533,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tommy S. Joseph sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $571,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Company Profile

International Paper Company (International Paper) is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company operates in three segments: Industrial Packaging, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

