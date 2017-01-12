Howden Joinery Group Plc’s (HWDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.08) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

HWDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group Plc from GBX 430 ($5.23) to GBX 400 ($4.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Howden Joinery Group Plc from GBX 405 ($4.93) to GBX 390 ($4.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Howden Joinery Group Plc from GBX 535 ($6.51) to GBX 430 ($5.23) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Howden Joinery Group Plc to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 515 ($6.26) to GBX 450 ($5.47) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, N+1 Singer restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.62) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 439.60 ($5.35).

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) opened at 386.90 on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 339.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 516.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.45 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 374.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 406.78.

In other Howden Joinery Group Plc news, insider Mark Robson purchased 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £71,989.44 ($87,546.44).

Howden Joinery Group Plc Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is a supplier of kitchens. The Company is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products through over 400,000 small local builders who source and install kitchens for both landlords and owner-occupiers. The Company offers approximately 50 different kitchen ranges, along with worktops, including granite, sinks and taps, domestic appliances, including ovens, hobs, refrigeration, laundry and dishwashers, and joinery products, including internal and external doors, and flooring.

