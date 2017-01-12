Hortonworks, Inc. (HDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hortonworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.68.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) traded down 2.02% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 443,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hortonworks has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The firm’s market cap is $380.58 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.02. Hortonworks had a negative return on equity of 304.38% and a negative net margin of 144.11%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Hortonworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hortonworks will post ($2.68) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/hortonworks-inc-hdp-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-wells-fargo-company/1150382.html.

In other news, CFO Scott Davidson sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $63,644.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Pavlik sold 34,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $236,114.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hortonworks by 423.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Hortonworks by 416.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of an enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.