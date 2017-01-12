Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Short Interest Update

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,813,368 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 10,626,690 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,824,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 28.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen and Company dropped their price objective on Hornbeck Offshore Services from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hornbeck Offshore Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) opened at 7.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $280.08 million.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post ($1.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

