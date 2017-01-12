Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Declares Dividend of $0.10 (hrzn)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:hrzn) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) opened at 11.24 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.33%. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation will post $1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,362.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,228.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation during the third quarter worth about $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by 130.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRZN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Securities lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments.

