Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 150.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Honeywell International by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded down 0.40% on Thursday, hitting $117.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,914 shares. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.71 and a 52 week high of $120.02. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business earned $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.60 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $131.25 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC set a $128.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Honeywell International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.74.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $197,290.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at $498,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $329,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,607.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

