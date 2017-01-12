HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Position Lowered by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672,112 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in HollyFrontier Corporation were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 44.0% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 16.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,525,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 24.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after buying an additional 186,871 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,939,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,111,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) traded down 1.61% on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 1,979,659 shares of the stock were exchanged. HollyFrontier Corporation has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $39.17. The company’s market cap is $5.37 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. HollyFrontier Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company earned $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corporation will post $0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. HollyFrontier Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.02%.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Howard Weil cut shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Vetr raised shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.97.

In other HollyFrontier Corporation news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $86,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Jennings sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation (HollyFrontier) is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

