HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Stake Held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System continued to hold its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HMS Holdings Corp were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,811,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,957,000 after buying an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,846,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,952,000 after buying an additional 167,338 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 2,895,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,998,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 22.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after buying an additional 481,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,069,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) traded up 0.49% on Thursday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 345,022 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.97. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. HMS Holdings Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business earned $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. HMS Holdings Corp’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post $0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered HMS Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Group lowered their price target on HMS Holdings Corp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HMS Holdings Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

HMS Holdings Corp Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

