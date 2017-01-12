Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) Price Target Increased to GBX 805 by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 755 ($9.18) to GBX 805 ($9.79) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd raised their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 766 ($9.32) to GBX 804 ($9.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 750 ($9.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 680 ($8.27) to GBX 690 ($8.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Investec raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 660 ($8.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 741.80 ($9.02).

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) opened at 659.625 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 482.64 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 613.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 593.76. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 486.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 703.50.

About Hilton Food Group plc

Hilton Food Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail meat packing company. The Company operates through three segments: Western Europe, Central Europe, and Central costs and other. The Western Europe segment covers its businesses in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland, Sweden and Denmark. In Central Europe, its meat packing business, based at Tychy in Poland, supplies customers across Central Europe, from Hungary to the Baltics.

